Hurricane Sam maintains Cat 4 strength; Increasing rip threat to NC beaches

Victor is forecast to remain over open waters
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hurricane Sam: As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Sam continues to have max winds of 130 mph, keeping it category 4 hurricane. While Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane strength through today, it has encountered cooler water and a bit of erosion from Bermuda so it has begun to weaken some.

The high pressure system over the Southeast is helping keep Sam well off our coast. However, like previous storms this season (Bill, Henri, Mindy and Odette), it will kick up rough surf along our beaches. Expect a high threat of rip currents for beaches this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and surf ranging between 3 to 6 feet.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 a.m. update (10-2).
The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 a.m. update (10-2).

Tropical Storm Victor: Tropical Storm Victor has peaked and will gradually diminish over the next several days. The system is no threat to the United States. It will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic through the first half of next week.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Victor as of the 5 a.m. update (10-2).
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Victor as of the 5 a.m. update (10-2).
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

