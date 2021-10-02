Advertisement

Hundreds rally in Raleigh against anti-abortion laws

(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Hundreds of people in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, have rallied against restrictive anti-abortion laws in Texas.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Saturday that the protest was organized by a coalition of local advocacy groups.

The Texas law, which was passed in May and went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal ”heartbeat” is detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. The court will hear oral arguments for another major abortion case in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County shooting
At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Sheriff’s office confirms attack on deputy during Thursday fight at D.H. Conley High School
Craven County shooting
SHERIFF: Craven County shooting suspect in custody, one deputy shot and airlifted
Lee Vernon McNeill
ECU track legend dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism

Latest News

Campaign aims to steer students away from porn, predators
Sebastian Sanchez was last on September 19th in Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle teen found
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover slowly builds this weekend
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warm first weekend of October