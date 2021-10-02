Hundreds rally in Raleigh against anti-abortion laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Hundreds of people in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, have rallied against restrictive anti-abortion laws in Texas.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Saturday that the protest was organized by a coalition of local advocacy groups.

The Texas law, which was passed in May and went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal ”heartbeat” is detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. The court will hear oral arguments for another major abortion case in December.

