Habitat for Humanity of Craven County hosting a family home dedication Saturday

The Craven County Habitat for Humanity are celebrating a family with a home dedication on Saturday.

The dedication will acknowledge Robin Powell, Stephen Wood and their family for a new chapter as homeowners.

The community is invited to join the celebration starting at 10 a.m.

The home was built over the course of 6 months with 125 volunteers from several different groups including: Cherry Point, AmeriCorps, The Global Epiphany School, B/S/H, and The New Bern Breakfast Rotary.

This home was also made possible thanks to funds from The Wells Fargo Housing Foundation.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has assisted 73 individuals and families to achieve their dream of homeownership and an additional 45 individuals and families with critical home repairs.

