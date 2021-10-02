Advertisement

Craven County deputy shot and airlifted to the hospital, suspect in custody

Deputy shot in Craven County
Deputy shot in Craven County(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A sheriff deputy and the person suspected of shooting the deputy were taken to the hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Craven County Sheriff, Chip Hughes said the suspect in last nights shooting was shot multiple times by law enforcement and was taken into custody.

According to Hughes, one Craven County sheriff deputy was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being shot. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Additionally, Hughes said two of his deputies were trapped inside the suspect’s home. The two were not seriously injured.

“I just know two of my deputies did get trapped in the house during the gunfire and we got on scene we were able to finally get them out. We called in our SRT Team. So, I had a lot of cooperation from the surrounding agencies and I can’t thank them enough, they really came to support us there and that’s why were were able to bring this thing to a resolution some what quickly and there were no more injuries. So for that I’m very thankful.”

Craven County Sheriff, Chip Hughes

Hughes said it happened when the family called concerned about the suspect that’s when three Craven County deputies went to a home on Crooked Run Drive last night for a wellness check and to serve commitment papers.

When deputies arrived the suspect opened fire striking an deputy, then the deputies returned fire, and eventually the suspect came out of the home after being hit.

Hughes says he does not believe his deputy’s injuries are life-threatening and that the deputy has been talking.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and multiple counties were on the scene.

