Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover slowly builds this weekend

Forecast Discussion: High pressure over our region is maintaining a dry weather pattern. Winds will slowly shift back from the south over the weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday climbing to the mid 80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until the middle of next week.

Hurricane Sam with 130 mph winds is located east of Bermuda and is moving toward the north, but is expected to curve northeastward and miss Bermuda. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes by Bermuda Saturday. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and dangerous rip currents are likely along our beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor is located over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Victor is forecast to remain well out to sea through the course of its existence.

Saturday

Sunny with a high near 81. Wind: SE 5. Saturday night: 59°.

Sunday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 84. Breezy. Wind: SW10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 83. Breezy. Wind: SW10 G15