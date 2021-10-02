Campaign aims to steer students away from porn, predators

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement and education leaders in North Carolina are joining in a campaign it hopes will keep students from being exposed to online pornography and adult sex predators.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the state Department of Public Instruction and the nonprofit group The Third Talk have partnered on an internet safety video.

The video will tell middle school and high school students about the dangers of online pornography.

Students will see the video in school.

State leaders say there’s a greater need for the video because online usage has increased, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

