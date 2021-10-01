Wallace Police seek help identifying suspect in catalytic converter theft

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - The Wallace Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

Officials say the man was caught in the act of trying to steal a catalytic converter at 612 North Norwood Street in Wallace.

The owners say they arrived and the suspect left the scene and into Pender County.

This marks the second catalytic converter theft reported in Wallace this year. Washington, Duplin, Sampson, Pender, and Onslow counties have all also reported catalytic converter thefts as well this year.

Catalytic converter can cost up to $2250.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call police at 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.