VIDANT HEALTH: Five managers, doctors, providers miss vaccine deadline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says all but a handful of managers, physicians, and credentialed providers complied with its vaccine requirement.

The deadline for those employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption was Friday.

The hospital system said 99.7% of the 1,766 managers, physicians, and providers met that deadline.

“We are proud of our team members for setting the example and getting vaccinated to protect themselves and those we love and serve throughout the East,” Vidant said in a statement.

The hospital system said the vaccine requirement is a condition of employment and given that only five employees were not in compliance, Vidant isn’t sharing specifics about any potential employment actions taken against them.

On December 1st, about 12,200 employees of Vidant Health will fall under a similar vaccine requirement.

