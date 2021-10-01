Valor Horses for Heroes helps trauma victims heal

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For Kenneth Palmer, a day’s work helping trauma victims can at times be exhausting and emotional.

But with horses nearby on the ranch farm in New Bern, he has an outlet to heal.

“He just kind of knew it was that day and he has a huge head and neck and he just wrapped his head around my back and just kind of stood there for awhile,” Palmer said while petting the first draft horse he’s owned.

It’s the outlet Palmer wants to share with others who struggle with PTSD, trauma and anxiety, with a focus on active duty veterans, first responders and victims of physical, sexual assault.

Palmer was on active duty in the military and navy for 15 years and it was around then when horses became a part of his healing. He had close friends who had horses and so he would help take care of them, and that’s how he fell in love with horses.

Most of Palmer’s military career was in New Bern so after he decided to stay, he opened Valor Horses for Heroes, considering there are four military installations within 60 miles of the city, according to Palmer.

“When I created this I really wanted it to be focused on active-duty veterans, first responders and victims of physical, sexual assault,” Palmer said.

“We have a misconception that if we go to trauma therapy, then we’re gonna have to sit down with a therapist and relive and rehash and re-go through all those negative things that happened. A nice thing about EMDR [Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing] and equine-assisted therapy is you don’t have to do that. The horses never once asked the person what happened to them.”

Palmer said horses are highly attuned to human emotions and know what they need to do to help clients safely get past whatever it is they’re feeling in that moment.

“Sometimes it may be the person being really upset and the horse moving closer for them to allow the person to put a hand on them to feel that relief and know that they’re not alone,” Palmer said.

The therapy is a team approach between client, mental health practitioner, equine specialist and an equine partner. The therapy is especially suited for clients struggling with PTSD, trauma and anxiety, according to the practice.

Casey Bennington, an equine specialist, said the four horses are selected for their personalities, which show how they interact with a client.

“That tells us a lot of what’s going on that maybe the client doesn’t even know, or hasn’t shared with us,” Bennington said.

The practice opened in June and Palmer’s vision is to continue with services such as herd meditation and a veterans, first responder group to introduce people to the concept of equine therapy.

Palmer also offers traditional therapy at an office.

“I know horses for me were instrumental in my own healing and knowing that and that I could have an opportunity to be able to go to people in this community, with especially where we are, to say ‘if you are suffering, hurting, still carrying these things, you don’t have to.’”

