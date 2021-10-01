U.S Congressman Greg Murphy reacts to averted government shut down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the situation on Capitol Hill over government funding unfolded, a U.S Congressman from the east voiced why the decision to raise the debt ceiling is divided.

In years past, government shutdowns occur because of funding and raising the debt ceiling is commonly a non-partisan issue. Now, U.S Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) says both sides of the aisle are more divided than ever.

“Look at what’s going on right now with the close to 5-trillion dollar package through reconciliation that Democrats want to shove through this country,” Murphy said. “There’s great concern by the conservative folks on the other side of the aisle about what that’ll do to our country.”

ECU political science professor, Dr. Thomas Eamon believes the division is rooted internally and directly correlated to Donald Trump’s presidency.

“It’s not simply a division between the parties but I think also a division within the political parties,” Eamon said.

The last government shutdown occurred from Dec. 22, 2018, through Jan. 25, 2019.

A shutdown isn’t the only thing Congress is trying to avert. According to U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the government will most likely run out of money on Oct. 18 unless the debt ceiling is raised.

Congressman Murphy says a bill to do so, has not been introduced to him yet.

“I’m not going to vote on something that I haven’t actually been able to thoroughly vet,” Murphy said. “It’s a very troubling time and actually extremely partisan.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Eamon doubts Congress won’t raise the ceiling because the effects would be catastrophic.

“If they were willing to tinker with the budget a whole lot, you would have to tinker with popular programs,” Eamon said. “That hurts.”

The House and Senate did pass a stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown. President Biden signed it soon after.

