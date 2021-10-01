Advertisement

Two men arrested in Elizabeth City shooting

Jovon Crutch / Coreantay Crutch
Jovon Crutch / Coreantay Crutch(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department says it charged two men Thursday in relation to a shooting from the week before.

Police say they charged 22-year-old Jovon Crutch with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and trafficking opium. The department also charged Coreantay Crutch with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

We’re told both men are from Elizabeth City.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 23 at about 9:00 p.m. 19-year-old Tiana Thornton was found lying beside a garage on 1507 Herrington Rd. with a gunshot wound on her left upper chest. She was flown to Norfolk General for treatment and is in stable condition, according to police.

We’re told both men are being held on a $200,000 secured bond and Jovon Crutch will make his first appearance in Pasquotank County Court on Oct. 1. Coreantay Crutch will make his first court appearance on Oct. 4.

The investigation is still ongoing. The ECPD asks anyone with information relating to the case to call the department at (252)-335-4321.

