Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville

Latest News

Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Teens charged in alleged attempt to kill mother, brother