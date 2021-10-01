Advertisement

Surf City selected from large pool of applicants to receive $500k grant for rec complex

Plans for the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreational Complex in Surf City.
Plans for the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreational Complex in Surf City.(Town of Surf City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several hundred thousand dollars is set to help fund a recreational project in one Eastern Carolina town.

Surf City said that it was recently given a $500,000 North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant.

We’re told the money is going toward the first phase of the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreational Complex.

That phase is expected to include a skatepark, sand volleyball courts, trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, restrooms, shelters, and a 100% inclusive playground, town officials said.

Surf City was among 14 projects in the state that were selected for the grant among 58 other project submissions.

Town officials said that they have also applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant which could award another $500,000.

