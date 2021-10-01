Advertisement

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

The court’s new term begins on Monday, and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Kavanaugh participated in the court’s private conference on Monday, when he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville

Latest News

Fifty percent now say they approve of President Joe Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four...
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Jodi Galias
New Bern woman arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Craven County