Sheriff’s office confirms attack on deputy during Thursday fight at D.H. Conley High School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one of its deputies was attacked by a student on Thursday during a fight at D.H. Conley High School.

Officials said that Deputy M.R. Stroud was trying to deescalate a fight around 1:45 p.m. in a hallway when a juvenile attacked him.

We’re told that Stroud called for assistance and that multiple deputies and officers responded to help. In addition, the school was placed on lockdown.

The sheriff’s office said that there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

At least one juvenile petition will be filed, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

