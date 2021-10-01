Powerball jackpot rises to $635 million, 6th largest ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has risen to its 6th highest total ever ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

NC Education Lottery officials announced Friday the new $635 million jackpot rose $15 million more than the day before.

They say that not only is it the 6th largest ever for the Powerball game, but the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.

We’re told the winner would have the choice of taking the jackpot as the $635 million annuity or as a cash payment of $450 million.

Van Denton, director of communications for the NC Education Lottery, says North Carolinians have been winning other big prizes amid the race for the big jackpot.

Denton says in Wednesday’s drawing, three tickets sold in our state won $50,000.

The tickets were won in Chowan County, Guilford County and Camden County.

The NC Education Lottery says the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

