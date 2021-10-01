Advertisement

POLICE: Five arrested in Morehead City in connection with overdose death

(Top) Wilson, Brungard, Umile | (Bottom) Black, Sanders
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several people are facing charges surrounding an overdose death out of Morehead City.

Police said the arrests stem from the investigation of an overdose death in the parking lot of Off The Hook Restaurant and Bar in Morehead City back on May 21st.

Investigators announced Friday the arrests of five people:

Jeremy Wilson, 31, of Morehead City, was charged with 2nd-degree murder, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and several other drug charges. He’s being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Preston Brungard, 23, of Morehead City, was charged with 2nd-degree murder and given a $500,000 secured bond.

Tyler Umile, 29, of Bogue, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and was given a $150,000 secured bond.

David Black, 29, of Atlantic Beach, was charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine and is out of jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

We have requested the name of the victim in this case and are waiting to hear back from the city.

The case remains under investigation.

