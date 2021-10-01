Advertisement

Onslow fire departments partner with marines to improve protection

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two volunteer fire departments have come to an agreement with Camp Lejeune to better protect residents of Onslow County.

County officials say the arrangement calls for the marine corps base’s fire department to respond off base to help the Verona and Turkey Creek volunteer fire departments when called.

In the case of the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, the partnership will have the department respond to locations on the base near them, and the base’s fire department respond to locations off-base but nearby.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department has a similar arrangement and will also provide savings for residents and businesses in the fire district.

According to county officials, because of the department’s increased capacity to fight fires, over 100 homeowner families will have a reduced fire rating and save “a significant amount” on their homeowners’ insurance.

Officials say on average, a $150,000 home will save $1,681 per year with standard fire insurance over the current rating.

Due to funding from the Onslow Board of Commissioners, in addition to training efforts and personnel and equipment purchases, residents and business owners will be better protected.

Ricky Hardison, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief, says the county’s investments will better protect lives and structures in the area, as well as firefighters by providing them with more help.

“There are fewer volunteers willing to help. Knowing they will have backup assistance helps those who are willing to serve feel confident about their personal safety.”

Ricky Hardison, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief

County officials say Southwest and Piney Green volunteer fire departments are also working on mutual aid agreements with Camp Lejeune.

We’re told Onslow County, which operates several fire departments, is too.

Camp Lejeune already has an agreement with the City of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
David McLawhorn
Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus

Latest News

VIDANT HEALTH: Five managers, doctors, providers miss vaccine deadline
Powerball
Powerball jackpot rises to $635 million, 6th largest ever
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
CHERRY POINT: 40,000 daily atendees at last weekend’s air shows
Carolina News Now
Carolina News Now: Spotlighting stories through Gray Television stations in N.C. & S.C.