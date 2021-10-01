Onslow fire departments partner with marines to improve protection

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two volunteer fire departments have come to an agreement with Camp Lejeune to better protect residents of Onslow County.

County officials say the arrangement calls for the marine corps base’s fire department to respond off base to help the Verona and Turkey Creek volunteer fire departments when called.

In the case of the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, the partnership will have the department respond to locations on the base near them, and the base’s fire department respond to locations off-base but nearby.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department has a similar arrangement and will also provide savings for residents and businesses in the fire district.

According to county officials, because of the department’s increased capacity to fight fires, over 100 homeowner families will have a reduced fire rating and save “a significant amount” on their homeowners’ insurance.

Officials say on average, a $150,000 home will save $1,681 per year with standard fire insurance over the current rating.

Due to funding from the Onslow Board of Commissioners, in addition to training efforts and personnel and equipment purchases, residents and business owners will be better protected.

Ricky Hardison, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief, says the county’s investments will better protect lives and structures in the area, as well as firefighters by providing them with more help.

“There are fewer volunteers willing to help. Knowing they will have backup assistance helps those who are willing to serve feel confident about their personal safety.”

County officials say Southwest and Piney Green volunteer fire departments are also working on mutual aid agreements with Camp Lejeune.

We’re told Onslow County, which operates several fire departments, is too.

Camp Lejeune already has an agreement with the City of Jacksonville.

