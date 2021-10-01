Onslow County Schools sees 89% decrease in student quarantines after mask mandate

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After three weeks of requiring face masks in schools, Onslow County Schools says it has seen an 89% decrease in student quarantines.

Due to increased numbers of students forced to quarantine after close contact with people with positive COVID-19 tests, on Sept. 7 the OCS Board of Education voted 6-1 to make face masks mandatory for students, staff and visitors inside all district campuses.

Onslow County School officials said at the time of the meeting, there were 2,291 students excluded from school in quarantine. The numbers peaked with 2,351 students in quarantine on Sept. 9.

The requirement went into effect on Sept. 9 with full implementation by Sept. 13. District officials say the board also approved standardizing close contact quarantines to 10 days with no early return after 7 days with a negative COVID-19 test.

The board of education’s new guidelines allowed students identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to not have to quarantine if all people involved in the exposure were appropriately wearing face masks.

The timeline of active student quarantines can be seen below.

Date reported Active student quarantines Tuesday, Sept. 7 (BOE meeting) 2,291 (8.37%) Friday, Sept. 9 2,351 (8.57%) Friday, Sept. 16 (One week of face mask requirement) 1,936 (7.05%) Friday, Sept. 23 (Two weeks of face mask requirement) 804 (2.93%) Friday, Oct. 1 (Three weeks of face mask requirement) 251 (0.91%)

More information on COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district can be found on the Onslow County Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

