New Bern woman arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Sheriff’s Criminal Patrol Bureau says a New Bern woman was arrested after meth is found in her car.

Officials say the arrest was made on September 9th, when Jodi Galias’, 57, car was searched during a stop on U.S. 17 Highway North near N.C. 55 High Way East in New Bern.

During the search, officials found 155 grams of methamphetamine, which officials say is about 620 dosage units.

Galias is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine.

