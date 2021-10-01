Advertisement

NCEL 09-30-21

NCEL 09-30-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant fall weather for a few days
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
NCEL Drawing for 9-30-2021
NCEL Drawing for 9-30-2021
Congress passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.
U.S Congressman Greg Murphy reacts to averted government shut down