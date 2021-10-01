Advertisement

Man dies while swimming off Cape Hatteras

(Photo provided to WITN | Photo provided to WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man died in the Atlantic Ocean Friday morning near the northern entrance to the village of Buxton.

A news release from the National Park Service says a 55-year-old man from Horse Shoe in Henderson County was reported to be feeling fatigued in the ocean without a flotation device with him.

Rip currents are not believed to be a factor in his death and were not present at the scene, according to the park service.

We’re told personnel with the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad went into the ocean and brought the man to shore, where CPR was performed by the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Dare County Emergency Medical Services.

The National Park Service says its rangers and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

