Junior League of Greenville to host Roast at the Rock event next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville has announced it will host Roast at the Rock next month as the organization’s first fundraiser since the start of the pandemic.

Roast at the Rock will include an oyster roast, BBQ, wine, beer, other seasonal offerings, and a live musical performance by The Flying Ivories. The outdoor event will feature auction items, as well as cornhole and s’mores by the bonfire.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 per person, and can be purchased through the Junior League of Greenville website. The deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 22.

All guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Proceeds from the Roast at the Rock event will support the mission of the Junior League of Greenville.

