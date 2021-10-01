Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Fantastic Friday Forecast

Great pumpkin picking weather with mild days and cool nights this weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Mostly sunny skies and a light northeast wind will yield highs in the upper 70s Friday. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper 50s into the weekend.

Winds will slowly shift back from the south over the weekend with highs around 80 on Saturday climbing to the mid-80s on Sunday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until the middle of next week.

Hurricane Sam is located east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving slowly northwestward. It is expected to maintain major hurricane strength over the next several days as it passes east of Bermuda Saturday. It will not be a threat to North Carolina or the rest of the United States, however higher surf and dangerous rip currents are likely along our beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor is located several hundred miles east of Sam. Victor is forecast to remain well out to sea through the course of its existence.

Friday

Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 78. Wind: NE 5. Friday night: 57°.

Saturday

Sunny with a high near 79. Wind: E 5. Saturday night: 59°.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high near 84. Wind: E 5.

