Hurricane Sam staying away; Increased rip risk this weekend

Victor is expected to stay well out to sea over the weekend
By Star Derry
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane Sam: Hurricane Sam has max winds at 150 mph, keeping it at category 4 strength. While Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane strength through Saturday, it will encounter cooler water on the east side of Bermuda with weakening likely as it turns to the northeast.

Sam track remains well offshore
Sam track remains well offshore(Jim Howard)

The high pressure system over the Southeast is helping keep Sam well off our coast. However, like previous storms this season (Bill, Henri, Mindy and Odette), it will kick up rough surf along our beaches. Expect a high threat of rip currents for beaches this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and surf ranging between 3 to 6 feet.

Tropical Storm Victor: The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Wednesday over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Victor is forecast to peak in intensity Friday before a slow weakening trend takes hold. The system is expected to fade away by the middle of next week as it moves generally northward toward cooler Atlantic waters. The system is no threat to the United States.

Victor will stay well out to sea.
Victor will stay well out to sea.(Jim Howard)
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

