Hurricane Sam maintains 150 mph winds; Increasing rip threat to NC beaches

Victor is forecast to remain over open waters
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hurricane Sam: As of Friday afternoon, Hurricane Sam continues to have max winds of 150 mph, keeping it category 4 hurricane. While Sam is forecast to maintain major hurricane strength through Saturday, it will encounter cooler water on the east side of Bermuda with weakening likely as it turns to the northeast.

The high pressure system over the Southeast is helping keep Sam well off our coast. However, like previous storms this season (Bill, Henri, Mindy and Odette), it will kick up rough surf along our beaches. Expect a high threat of rip currents for beaches this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and surf ranging between 3 to 6 feet.

Tropical Storm Victor: Tropical Storm Victor is forecast to peak in intensity Friday before a slow weakening trend takes hold. The system is expected to fade away by the middle of next week as it moves generally northward toward cooler Atlantic waters. The system is no threat to the United States.

