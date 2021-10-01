Advertisement

Great weather ahead for North Carolina Seafood Festival

This year's festival runs through Sunday afternoon.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City is here the first weekend of October from Friday to Sunday.

The hours are on Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The weather is expected to be sunny skies with warm afternoons over the weekend.

“Mostly sunny skies and a light northeast wind will yield highs in the upper 70s Friday. Cloud cover will pick up a bit on Sunday, but rain should stay out of the area until the middle of next week.”

Philip Williams, WITN meteorologist

The festival’s website says free parking is offered at the NC State Port, on 113 Arendell Street, Morehead City, with a free shuttle Saturday and Sunday to and from the festival grounds.

The shuttle runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, and masks are not required at the event.

Pets are asked to be left at home.

More information can be found on the North Carolina Seafood Festival’s website.

