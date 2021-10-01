Advertisement

Food drive on ECU campus gives back to community

ENC Food Drive at ECU
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville branch of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina hosted a homecoming food drive on East Carolina University’s campus this week.

Hundreds of ECU student volunteers, representing over 20 campus organizations, participated in the food drive.

Branch director George Young says students collected and donated 25,889 pounds of food products for local families, children, seniors and veterans experiencing food insecurity.

“That’s going to make a big difference to our current food inventory. Students understood the need and what makes a meal, and we are very grateful for their support and the kinds of food products donated.”

George Young, eastern regional director at the Food Bank ENC

Young says the ECU Student Government Association, ECU Center for Leadership & Civic Engagement and other campus departments and organizations teamed up in support of the food drive.

To learn more about the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, visit here.

