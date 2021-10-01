ECU track legend dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University track legend has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a month.

Lee Vernon McNeill’s sister, Tasha Simpson, tells WITN he died Wednesday at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville.

On Sept. 22, WITN shared details of a GoFundMe that was set up for the former track star to help cover the cost of medical bills. That page raised nearly $3,000.

Simpson says the money raised will now go to McNeill’s funeral costs.

“My brother was a humble man and loved track and field. When he was in the hospital, he was encouraging others to get vaccinated, and now the family is as well.”

On Aug. 27, McNeill was admitted to Vidant Medical Center before being moved to Cape Fear Medical Center.

McNeill held the record for the 100-meter dash while at ECU. He was also a 5-time All American and won international gold medals at the 1988 Pan American Games.

Details regarding a memorial will be shared upon their announcement.

