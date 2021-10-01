Advertisement

ECU track legend dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

Lee Vernon McNeill
Lee Vernon McNeill(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University track legend has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a month.

Lee Vernon McNeill’s sister, Tasha Simpson, tells WITN he died Wednesday at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville.

On Sept. 22, WITN shared details of a GoFundMe that was set up for the former track star to help cover the cost of medical bills. That page raised nearly $3,000.

Simpson says the money raised will now go to McNeill’s funeral costs.

On Aug. 27, McNeill was admitted to Vidant Medical Center before being moved to Cape Fear Medical Center.

McNeill held the record for the 100-meter dash while at ECU. He was also a 5-time All American and won international gold medals at the 1988 Pan American Games.

Details regarding a memorial will be shared upon their announcement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 3,000, first time since mid-August
FILE - Students wearing protective masks.
Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
State sees third highest COVID-19 deaths in single day