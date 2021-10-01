ECU men’s basketball opens practice, AAC announces schedules

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a strange COVID-19 season last year with multiple pauses ECU men’s basketball is back to work.

They announced their complete schedule on Thursday with 9 home dates in the first two months.

Their November 9th season and home opener against South Carolina State is just over a month away.

“It’s been easy to put things in. I think the older guys or the new guys especially the older guys that transferred in have a pretty good clue they all played in good programs,” says ECU head coach Jeff Dooley.

The Pirates lost first team all-conference and all-district player Jayden Gardner to transfer.

“We want to play fast and statistically we need to shoot better from 3 and I think we will,” says Dooley.

ECU will have a bunch of new faces, including notable transfer Vance Jackson. The 6 foot 9 inch forward has played for UConn, New Mexico and Arkansas. He says his experience with the Hogs going to the NCAA tournament will help the pirates this season.

“Consistency, you know having a routine, and just trying to get better every day,” says Pirates’ Vance Jackson, “With those being the key points and every body follow with that we’ll do the same thing.”

J.J. Miles was the Pirates second leading scorer averaging 9.8 points per game last season. He is back hoping to contribute even more.

“Everybody know Jayden, Jayden was the man. We miss him you know what I’m saying but its’ positive everyone get to show their talent,” says Pirates’ J.J. Miles, “Adding days together, practicing, taking one day at a time working hard everyday, learning each other. I can’t really tell you how it will be though. I got to wait and see too.”

The American Athletic Conference also announced women’s dates for the season.

