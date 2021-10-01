Advertisement

CHERRY POINT: 40,000 daily atendees at last weekend’s air shows

Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point
Blue Angels fly at Cherry Point(Maddie Kerth)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Officials from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point provided new statistics from the air shows of last weekend.

Robert Rice, director of station operations, said nearly 40,000 spectators attended each day.

Officials also said there were 38 static displays and 250 performers and performer-support personnel.

We’re told in 2018, attendance was estimated as closer to 150,000 over the course of the three-day show.

In 2018, officials say there were 57 static displays and 245 performers and performer-support personnel.

Capt. Joshua Schubert, deputy director of communications strategy and operations, noted in general there were fewer vendors that participated this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
David McLawhorn
Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus

Latest News

VIDANT HEALTH: Five managers, doctors, providers miss vaccine deadline
Powerball
Powerball jackpot rises to $635 million, 6th largest ever
Onslow fire departments partner with marines to improve protection
Carolina News Now
Carolina News Now: Spotlighting stories through Gray Television stations in N.C. & S.C.