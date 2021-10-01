CHERRY POINT: 40,000 daily atendees at last weekend’s air shows

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Officials from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point provided new statistics from the air shows of last weekend.

Robert Rice, director of station operations, said nearly 40,000 spectators attended each day.

Officials also said there were 38 static displays and 250 performers and performer-support personnel.

We’re told in 2018, attendance was estimated as closer to 150,000 over the course of the three-day show.

In 2018, officials say there were 57 static displays and 245 performers and performer-support personnel.

Capt. Joshua Schubert, deputy director of communications strategy and operations, noted in general there were fewer vendors that participated this year.

