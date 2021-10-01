Carteret County officials search for runaway girl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway girl.

Officials say Samantha Shipp, 12, has been reported as a runaway from her home on Hunting Bay Drive in Cape Carteret.

Shipp has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 140 lbs and is about 5′8″. She was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white checkered Vans tennis shoes. Officials say she may also be wearing a teal backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Shipp’s whereabouts, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911. Officials ask you refer to case #21103705C when calling.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.