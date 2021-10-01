LIVE: Carolina News Now: Spotlighting stories through Gray Television stations in N.C. & S.C.

N.C. & S.C. (WITN) - Carolina News Now is making its debut here at WITN and with our fellow Gray Television stations in North & South Carolina.

The program, which will air each Friday, showcases stories of interest from different regions of both states.

This week’s episode will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and be hosted by Chandler Morgan with our Charlotte affiliate WBTV.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.