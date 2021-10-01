Beachgoers monitor rip currents on Carolina coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Waves are picking up along the North Carolina coast as storms rage in the tropics.

The storms are causing a lot of wave activity that first responders want people visiting the beaches to be cautious of.

Some people vacationing near Morehead City for the North Carolina Seafood Festival this weekend have made stops at Atlantic Beach, and with weather from the tropics causing a lot of wave activity and no lifeguards in the stands, people are staying alert for rip currents.

Lifeguards are gone for the season and even with storms in the tropics causing high waves and rip currents along the shores, some people aren’t worried.

“They feel pretty good. I mean, I’m riding them. I guess they’re not hitting that hard.”

However, those with young children are putting limits on how far out they go.

“Definitely for sure know your limits. Keep a close eye on the little ones. That’s my girls right there so not even up to knee level because they’re not very strong swimmers.”

Even though guards are out of the stand, first responders say they are well prepared.

“Several times a day our fire department staff are patrolling the beach, checking the water conditions, looking at beach attendance. They are trained lifeguards. They’re trained in ocean rescue and water rescue and they’re ready to man lifeguard towers and patrol the beach at any given point in time.”

WITN’s meteorologists have been monitoring the signs of rip currents.

“It’s the areas where you’re seeing a little bit of a break in that rough water — that rough wave action — that’s where the rip currents are going to reside. That’s what’s going to pull you out.”

People on the beach still feel confident on what to do if caught in a rip current, with Molfesi saying “I definitely know that if you do ever get caught in one just stay calm. Swim parallel to the shore.”

Moreno said, “You’ve got to keep level. Don’t panic, just ride the wave.”

Ironmonger explained one of the big reasons people get caught in rip currents is because the water gives a deception of calmness because it’s not crashing into the shore like waves, but it is actually pulling back into the water faster than the larger waves.

The National Weather Service reported 120 deaths in surf zones around the country as of September. 81 of those were a result of rip currents.

