Beach driving season starts today in Atlantic Beach

Beach driving season runs from October 1st through March 15th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - People can once again drive their vehicle on one Crystal Coast Beach.

Annual beach permits are now available at the Atlantic Beach Town Hall.

Beach driving season runs from October 1st through March 15th, and permitted drivers are allowed to drive on the beach strand from dawn to dusk.

The cost for Atlantic Beach residents is $50, $75 for Carteret County residents, and $100 for those living outside the county.

You can also get permits online by clicking here. Those purchases will be reviewed and mailed out the next business day.

