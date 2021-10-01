AMBER ALERT: Clayton PD searching for missing 2-year-old
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Clayton Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old.
Dior Singleton is a boy about 3-feet-tall and weighs 25 pounds, according to state officials. He has short hair and brown eyes.
We’re told his abductor is purportedly 31-year-old Camille Singleton, who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and possible face acne.
Dior Singleton was abducted from 322 Crawford Pkwy, Clayton, NC.
Clayton is a town outside of Raleigh in Johnston County.
If anyone has information relating to Dior Singleton’s disappearance, they should call the Clayton PD at (919)-553-0158 or call 911.
