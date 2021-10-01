Advertisement

37-year-old man drowns at Sunset Beach, officials say

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 37-year-old man drowned while swimming in the ocean at Sunset Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Sunset Beach Fire Department, crews were alerted around 2:40 p.m. that a man was struggling to swim while 75 yards off-shore, near the 32nd Street beach access.

Bystanders had already pulled the man back onto the shore and were performing CPR as emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

The man’s identity was not provided. No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Schools said that the fight involved several students at D.H. Conley High School.
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair
David McLawhorn
Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus

Latest News

Carolina News Now
LIVE: Carolina News Now: Spotlighting stories through Gray Television stations in N.C. & S.C.
The Bonner Bridge Pier opened Friday.
Bonner Bridge Pier opens
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with warm afternoons through the weekend
Carteret County officials search for runaway Samantha Shipp.
Carteret County officials search for runaway girl