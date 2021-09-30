Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is working with Sen. Joe Manchin on a way forward with...
Pelosi: Manchin and I have 'shared values'
This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday Sept....
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody