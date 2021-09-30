Advertisement

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival back after year and a half pause

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A festival tradition in Craven County is back Saturday morning.

After a year and a half of cancellations and delays due to the pandemic, the Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is making its triumphant return.

Normally, it is a spring tradition in Craven County, but the festival was canceled this past May and in 2020.

This year it is called the Vanceboro Strawberry Festival’s “Strawberry Jam Fall Fest.”

The festival begins with a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m. and runs throughout the day until 4 p.m. There is also a 5K run and plenty of family activities and live music during the festival.

The festival will feature inflatables for kids to play in and food will be served for everyone.

“We’re just hoping everybody has a good time because we know everybody’s ready to get out and get things back to normal a little bit.“

Keith Cannon, Vanceboro Strawberry Festival organizer

Activities are hosted at the Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.

