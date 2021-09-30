Advertisement

Two Craven County men busted with more than 26 ounces of cocaine

Brandon Brown / Cheron Shrid
Brandon Brown / Cheron Shrid(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they arrested two men Wednesday with more than 26 ounces of cocaine.

We’re told Brandon Brown, 40, and Cheron Shrid, 42, both of Craven County, were charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Deputies say the two men had about 3,000 doses of cocaine in their vehicle when they were stopped on U.S. 70 near Tuscarora Rhems Road in New Bern.

Both men are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility on a $1 million bond each.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Greenville car break-in
At least one arrested after series of car break-ins in Greenville
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair

Latest News

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival
Vanceboro Strawberry Festival back after year and a half pause
This facility in Goldsboro is one five in the state getting new names.
State prisons rename 5 facilities over racist histories
One person sent to jail after shooting at a house party in Hollywood.
Goldsboro man arrested for attempted murder
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant fall weather for a few days