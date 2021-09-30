Two Craven County men busted with more than 26 ounces of cocaine

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say they arrested two men Wednesday with more than 26 ounces of cocaine.

We’re told Brandon Brown, 40, and Cheron Shrid, 42, both of Craven County, were charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of felony conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Deputies say the two men had about 3,000 doses of cocaine in their vehicle when they were stopped on U.S. 70 near Tuscarora Rhems Road in New Bern.

Both men are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility on a $1 million bond each.

