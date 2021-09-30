Advertisement

State prisons rename 5 facilities over racist histories

This facility in Goldsboro is one five in the state getting new names.
This facility in Goldsboro is one five in the state getting new names.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C (AP) - North Carolina is renaming four state prisons and a drug addiction treatment facility for probationers because their current names are connected to racism or slavery.

The Department of Public Safety announced the changes on Thursday.

They go into effect next week.

Two of the locations - in Hoffman and Goldsboro - have been named for 20th century governors Cameron Morrison and Gregg Cherry.

Prisons in Tillery, Butner and Black Mountain also are getting renamed.

State prison Commissioner Todd Ishee said it’s unacceptable today to maintain names with ``negative historical connotations.’’ Workers at the five faciliites had input on the renaming.

