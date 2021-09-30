Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., a Facebook post by Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance caught the attention of more than a hundred people.

Facebook post on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. (WITN)

It’s the second sentence that people said is distasteful, where Dance wrote “they be missing whole body parts and can’t understand why.”

Dance is accused of referring to Robert Wright, a cancer survivor who had his left hip removed in 2018.

There were at least 53 comments on Dance’s post as of Thursday, and 135 on Wright’s shared post.

Wright said he questioned why an elected official needed a $78,000 Denali as her work vehicle and why 10% of her sworn staff had left to go to other agencies before Wednesday’s post.

A comment on Wright’s thread asked if she’s “calling out Handicapped Persons and saying they created their situation?”

WITN reached out to both Dance and Wright.

Dance, who couldn’t do an in-person interview on Thursday, answered questions via email regarding the post and the Denali.

Dance said the post was not regarding Wright and that she’s a spiritual person who will often post metaphorical and uplifting messages on her personal page.

In response to criticisms about the Denali, Dance said as the sheriff, she bought it used to replace a 6-year-old vehicle she had been driving that was ready for replacement.

“The Denali is multi-purpose, serving needs from administrative uses, short and long distance travel, command post functions, general law enforcement use, and other purposes. It is a sheriff’s office vehicle. I have been dedicated from day one in this office to be a great steward of the hardearned tax dollars of our citizens. Regarding the Denali, no tax dollars were used to make that purchase. All funds to make the purchase came from revenues brought in from housing inmates from other counties in the Pitt County Detention Center. Those funds, not tax dollars, enabled me to finally replace my vehicle after 6 years of use.”

Wright had no comment on Dance’s response to her post on Thursday but called for a formal investigation into the budgets and spending.

Wright said he never worked for Dance but he did work with her in the 90s.

Dance said she has much bigger things to worry about, such as keeping the people of Pitt County safe.

“I’m keeping my focus on lowering crime, taking care of our citizens, and reducing jail recidivism,” Dance said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.