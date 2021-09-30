Sam’s track staying well offshore; Victor also poses no threat

Powerful hurricane Sam staying well offshore (Jim Howard)

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 12 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands on Thursday. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area from late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Victor is expected to stay well out to sea. (Jim Howard)

Tropical Storm Victor: The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Wednesday over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Victor is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before the week’s end. It is also forecast to curve from a westward motion to a northern one and remain over the open waters of the ocean without any threats to land.

