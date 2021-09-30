Advertisement

Sam’s track staying well offshore; Victor also poses no threat

Sam will bring dangerous rip currents to NC beaches
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Powerful hurricane Sam staying well offshore
Powerful hurricane Sam staying well offshore(Jim Howard)

Hurricane Sam: Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The center of Sam is moving northwesterly at 12 mph, which will keep the hurricane northeast of the Leeward Islands on Thursday. From there, a slow turn to the north will put Bermuda to the west of the track early in the weekend.

While the current track and model data keep Sam well off the U.S. coastline, we’ll still be keeping a close eye on the storm for any potential track shifts over the coming days. Dangerous rip currents and larger swells will be the main impact to our area from late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Victor is expected to stay well out to sea.
Victor is expected to stay well out to sea.(Jim Howard)

Tropical Storm Victor: The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Wednesday over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Victor is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before the week’s end. It is also forecast to curve from a westward motion to a northern one and remain over the open waters of the ocean without any threats to land.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead
FILE - Students wearing protective masks.
Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place
Powerful hurricane Sam staying well offshore
Sam’s track staying well offshore; Victor also poses no threat
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead