Rip current risk high along our coast this weekend

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will still feel some impacts from Hurricane Sam along our coast, despite the storm staying well out to sea.

The National Weather Service is warning about dangerous, life-threatening rip current risks and shore break along our coast. Forecasters say you should also prepare for an increase in swells Friday, with the most dangerous conditions on the beaches Saturday into Sunday.

Posted by Town of Pine Knoll Shores on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Sam is currently a category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds. The storm is expected to stay well of the U.S. coastline.

