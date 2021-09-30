Advertisement

POLICE: Man found dead in car, homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say they found a man dead in a car early Thursday morning.

Goldsboro police say they received a ShotSpotter alert around 4 a.m. on S. Leslie Street indicating a shooting. On their way to that location, officers say they found a car that crashed into a home on E. Walnut Street. The driver, Dashaunti Waters, 28, was found dead inside from what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 919-580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

David McLawhorn
Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus
Rip current risk high along our coast this weekend
Freeboot Friday returns for Homecoming weekend
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather days ahead