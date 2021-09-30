POLICE: Man found dead in car, homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say they found a man dead in a car early Thursday morning.

Goldsboro police say they received a ShotSpotter alert around 4 a.m. on S. Leslie Street indicating a shooting. On their way to that location, officers say they found a car that crashed into a home on E. Walnut Street. The driver, Dashaunti Waters, 28, was found dead inside from what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 919-580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

