Onslow County road to be improved with $13.8 million contract

North Carolina Department of Transportation
North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Major improvements are going to be seen on an Onslow County road connecting Richlands and Jacksonville.

The state Department of Transportation says Gum Branch Road will be widened and resurfaced between Mills Field and Timothy Road and resurfaced between Timothy Road and Edgewood Drive due to a $13.8 million contract awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount.

The NCDOT says the road’s intersections and drainage systems will also be improved at Cow Horn Road, NW Bridge Road/Quaker Bridge Road, Mendover Drive and Ramsey Road.

The crews can start work this fall and work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

