North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a fatal shooting at the fairgrounds September 18(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, V.A. (AP) - A Virginia sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in a shooting at a local fair in which a Caswell County North Carolina high school student was killed.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three people of interest following the shooting on Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

According to authorities, a shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead.

Authorities have provided very few details, but fair operators have said on social media that a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

