North Carolina high school student shot at Virginia county fair

DANVILLE, V.A. (AP) - A Virginia sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in a shooting at a local fair in which a Caswell County North Carolina high school student was killed.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three people of interest following the shooting on Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

According to authorities, a shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead.

Authorities have provided very few details, but fair operators have said on social media that a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

