North Carolina crossing guard celebrates 100th birthday

School crossing sign
School crossing sign(KBTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who reached his 100th birthday has been celebrated by the elementary school students he helps get through morning traffic and safely to class.

The News & Record of Greensboro report students at Peck Elementary School marked the milestone birthday for Thomas Faucette on Wednesday with hand-decorated birthday hats.

Also, 100 of the children held two-dimensional construction paper candles. Faucette also accepted a plaque from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James in appreciation for his service with the department.

Faucette is a veteran of World War II who also worked with the U.S. Postal Service before becoming a crossing guard in 1988.

