New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police say they received a tip that Brian Laundrie was seen in the city.

Laundrie is the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, who was her boyfriend. She was later found dead.

Laundrie is now missing and authorities in Florida continue to search for him. He is a person of interest in her disappearance.

New Bern Police Captain David Daniels told WITN that a tip was called in but it did not check out.

