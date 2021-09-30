New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern Police say they received a tip that Brian Laundrie was seen in the city.

Laundrie is the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, who was her boyfriend. She was later found dead.

Laundrie is now missing and authorities in Florida continue to search for him. He is a person of interest in her disappearance.

New Bern Police Captain David Daniels told WITN that a tip was called in but it did not check out.

