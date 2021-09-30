Morehead City driver crashes into cars, apartment building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe a medical emergency led to a driver crashing into several cars and an apartment building.

Morehead City police said that it happened at 35 North Apartments Thursday morning.

We’re told that the driver was heading west on Old Gate Road when they suffered some kind of medical episode.

Police said the driver went through a stop sign and into the apartment complex parking lot then hit three vehicles and a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Police estimate there to be between $75,000 and $100,000 worth of damage.

There were no other injuries.

