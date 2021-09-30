Advertisement

Morehead City driver crashes into cars, apartment building

A driver crashed into several cars and an apartment building in Morehead City on Thursday.
A driver crashed into several cars and an apartment building in Morehead City on Thursday.(Morehead City Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe a medical emergency led to a driver crashing into several cars and an apartment building.

Morehead City police said that it happened at 35 North Apartments Thursday morning.

We’re told that the driver was heading west on Old Gate Road when they suffered some kind of medical episode.

Police said the driver went through a stop sign and into the apartment complex parking lot then hit three vehicles and a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Police estimate there to be between $75,000 and $100,000 worth of damage.

There were no other injuries.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
New Bern Police check tip about Laundrie sighting
Vidant Health says small group of managers, doctors, providers unvaccinated ahead of Friday deadline
Two were injured in a townhouse fire in La Grange on September 28, 2021.
Pregnant woman among two injured in La Grange fire when she jumps from window
Greenville Town Commons vandalism
WHO ARE WE: Four people sought by Greenville PD for vandalism
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
NTSB: Parking brake was set at time of crash on plane headed to Outer Banks

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant fall weather for a few days
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Pleasant fall weather for a few days
Chief Donald Hall died Sunday at a Raleigh hospital.
Magnolia police chief dies after testing positive for COVID-19
David McLawhorn
Greenville police make arrest in armed robbery near ECU campus